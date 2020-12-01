Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $28.95. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 25,881 shares trading hands.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a market cap of $354.38 million, a P/E ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

