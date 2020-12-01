NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.88

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.09. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 159,153 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.