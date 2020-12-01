ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.41. ASE Technology shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,109,759 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 891,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 506,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

