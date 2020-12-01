STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.70. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 53,792 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on SSKN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

