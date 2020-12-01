Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.91. Immersion shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 425,347 shares.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The stock has a market cap of $230.58 million, a P/E ratio of -171.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $7,591,356.36. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,341,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

