L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.71. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 29,579 shares.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.14 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

