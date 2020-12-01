Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.65. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 85,389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $283.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 133,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

