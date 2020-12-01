China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $10.82. China Finance Online shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 50,915 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.39.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.