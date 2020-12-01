China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $10.82. China Finance Online shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 50,915 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.