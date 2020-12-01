Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.55

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $10.12. Tidewater shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161,235 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $385.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tidewater by 23.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

