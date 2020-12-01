Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.55

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $10.12. Tidewater shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161,235 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $385.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tidewater by 23.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
