RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.60. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 192,684 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.
About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
