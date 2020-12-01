Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $20.00. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 234,831 shares changing hands.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.52 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.