MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 364,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 250,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The stock has a market cap of $745.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 347.59%.

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

