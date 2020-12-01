Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.79

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.79 and traded as high as $106.68. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 275,569 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

