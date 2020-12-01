NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.99

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.99 and traded as high as $75.40. NextEra Energy shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 13,063,029 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,835,017 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.