WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

About WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

