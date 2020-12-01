Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Trading Down 7.1%

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wizard Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

