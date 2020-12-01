NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Up 15.7%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)’s stock price traded up 15.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

