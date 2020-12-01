Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 32,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 48,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

