ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Up 1%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 6,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

About ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA)

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

