China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) Shares Down 78%

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:YYYH)’s share price fell 78% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

About China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc, a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.