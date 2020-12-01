Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNMLA)

Winmill & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

