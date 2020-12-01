Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.85 ($61.00).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

