Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

