Pi Financial Boosts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.30

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$2.70 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXB. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

