People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at Cormark

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

PEO stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. People Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The stock has a market cap of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.92.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

