Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

SCR stock opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

