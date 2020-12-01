Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.03 ($3.57).

EPA:AF opened at €5.00 ($5.88) on Monday. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

