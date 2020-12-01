AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.94 ($26.99).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

CS stock opened at €19.71 ($23.19) on Monday. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.58 and a 200-day moving average of €16.93.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.