Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €63.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.17 ($106.08).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €87.73 ($103.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.09. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

