ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.83 ($16.27).

EPA:ENGI opened at €12.37 ($14.55) on Monday. ENGIE SA has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.28.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

