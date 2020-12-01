CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

CCAP stock opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Monday. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a market capitalization of $428.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

