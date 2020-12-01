CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

ETR CCAP opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.03.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

