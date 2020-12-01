Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €34.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.96 ($47.01).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €32.70 ($38.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.97 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $491.94 million and a P/E ratio of 58.74. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 1 year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of €42.50 ($50.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.72.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

