HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.13 ($71.91).

HEI stock opened at €59.54 ($70.05) on Monday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

