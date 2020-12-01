GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.59 ($33.64).

G1A stock opened at €28.71 ($33.78) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -31.03. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

