Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.64 ($7.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.65 ($11.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.53 and a 200-day moving average of €8.65. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.63 ($20.74).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

