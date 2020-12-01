Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

