Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.35 ($49.83).

ETR SHL opened at €38.55 ($45.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.96 and a 200-day moving average of €40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

