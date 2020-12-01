Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €141.34 ($166.28) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €138.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

