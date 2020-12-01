Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €104.70 ($123.18) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

