KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.75 ($79.71).

FRA:KGX opened at €64.44 ($75.81) on Monday. KION GROUP AG has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of €71.97 and a 200 day moving average of €65.58.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

