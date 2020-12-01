MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.79 ($191.51).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €197.95 ($232.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €173.62 and a 200-day moving average of €156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

