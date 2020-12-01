Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of WCH opened at €104.70 ($123.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €104.80 ($123.29).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

