MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.79 ($191.51).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €197.95 ($232.88) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €156.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

