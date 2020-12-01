Eargo (EAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR):

11/21/2020 – Eargo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – Eargo is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Eargo is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Eargo is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Eargo is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

