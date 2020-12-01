Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.82 ($112.73).

ETR RHM opened at €74.56 ($87.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.14. Rheinmetall AG has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

