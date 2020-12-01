Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Down 6.7%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 31,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 441,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market cap of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

