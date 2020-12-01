Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Up 1.3%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.40. 1,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $661,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network.

