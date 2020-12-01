iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Shares Up 110.9%

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) traded up 110.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 5,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

