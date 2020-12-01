Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

